Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $88.36 Million Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 941,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $88,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 12.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,893 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter worth approximately $609,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 37.9% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 4,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amedisys in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

AMED opened at $94.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.90. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.36 and a 1 year high of $106.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1,345.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $556.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

