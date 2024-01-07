Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 107,694 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,318,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,694 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 1.50% of Vontier worth $71,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vontier by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after purchasing an additional 228,497 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vontier by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,361,000 after purchasing an additional 221,705 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,414,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,994,000 after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,784 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VNT. TheStreet upgraded Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Vontier in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Vontier from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Vontier Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE VNT opened at $33.67 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 67.42% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 4.63%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

