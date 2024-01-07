Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 2,907 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $67,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 160.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 108,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,490,000 after acquiring an additional 67,006 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 110.0% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 56,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,188,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $212,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $310,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 2,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $544,427.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,766,788.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 2,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $544,427.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,766,788.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,084.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,909 shares of company stock valued at $8,003,375. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BR stock opened at $196.35 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.98 and a 52-week high of $207.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.84%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

