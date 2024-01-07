Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,678,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 493,976 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 5.14% of JinkoSolar worth $78,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snow Lake Management LP bought a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,816,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 116.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,036,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,020,000 after acquiring an additional 558,962 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 104.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 727,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,127,000 after acquiring an additional 372,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 16.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,123,000 after acquiring an additional 366,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 116.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,447,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JinkoSolar Price Performance

Shares of JKS stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.66. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $61.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 3.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on JinkoSolar from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on JinkoSolar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on JKS

JinkoSolar Profile

(Free Report)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.