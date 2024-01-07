G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.56

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.56 and traded as high as $10.73. G. Willi-Food International shares last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 2,440 shares trading hands.

G. Willi-Food International Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $144.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54.

Institutional Trading of G. Willi-Food International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in G. Willi-Food International stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G. Willi-Food International Company Profile

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

