Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.96

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.96 and traded as high as $28.83. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $28.59, with a volume of 12,184 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.97.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 89.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 32.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the first quarter worth $203,000.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

