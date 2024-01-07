WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $47.33

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.33 and traded as high as $49.31. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $49.10, with a volume of 143,797 shares trading hands.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 93.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.1% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 21.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

