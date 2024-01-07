Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.76. Tellurian shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 23,761,812 shares.

Tellurian Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.04.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.43 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 53.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tellurian

In other Tellurian news, Director Jonathan S. Gross bought 120,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 460,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TELL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,631,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856,617 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 322.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,251,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009,966 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,877,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254,263 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,378,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

