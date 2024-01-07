Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.64

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.64 and traded as high as $6.75. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 303,743 shares trading hands.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average of $6.63.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
