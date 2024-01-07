Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.89

Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.89 and traded as high as $10.93. Xperi shares last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 449,017 shares changing hands.

XPER has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet raised Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Xperi had a negative net margin of 78.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $130.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xperi Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 1st quarter valued at about $416,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,370,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,855 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xperi by 56.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 19,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Xperi by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 90,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

