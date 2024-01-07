Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.68

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.68 and traded as high as $8.41. Innovative Solutions and Support shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 18,667 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ISSC. StockNews.com upgraded Innovative Solutions and Support from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered Innovative Solutions and Support from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $141.35 million, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.69.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.99 million for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 17.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 793,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 24,351 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 150,464 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. 30.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.