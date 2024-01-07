Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.38

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.38 and traded as high as $15.38. Spok shares last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 118,302 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spok in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Spok alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SPOK

Spok Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $299.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.26.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.43 million during the quarter. Spok had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 9.24%.

Spok Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Spok’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barbara Peterson Byrne purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.96 per share, for a total transaction of $159,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,606.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Todd J. Stein sold 51,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $917,298.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,238.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara Peterson Byrne bought 10,000 shares of Spok stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.96 per share, for a total transaction of $159,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,246 shares in the company, valued at $530,606.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Spok

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spok during the third quarter worth $36,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Spok in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Spok by 62,887.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spok during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Spok by 77.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Spok Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.