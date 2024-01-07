Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.23

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.23 and traded as high as $10.68. Vivendi shares last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 7,803 shares traded.
Separately, Barclays raised shares of Vivendi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.
Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, Generosity and Solidarity, and Corporate segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.
