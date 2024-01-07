L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.01

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.01 and traded as high as $22.51. L.B. Foster shares last traded at $22.29, with a volume of 47,329 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of L.B. Foster from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

L.B. Foster Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average is $18.04.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.21). L.B. Foster had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $145.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.39 million. Research analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.B. Foster

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in L.B. Foster stock. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 94,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.85% of L.B. Foster as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

