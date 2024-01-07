Viad (NYSE:VVI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.04

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.04 and traded as high as $34.16. Viad shares last traded at $33.88, with a volume of 120,922 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VVI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viad in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Viad from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viad has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $709.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.92.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.19. Viad had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $365.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.92 million. On average, analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viad news, CFO Ellen M. Ingersoll sold 15,000 shares of Viad stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,409 shares in the company, valued at $326,530.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Viad by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Viad by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Viad during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Viad by 733.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

