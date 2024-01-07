CDTi Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.54

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.54 and traded as high as $0.60. CDTi Advanced Materials shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 4,880 shares trading hands.
CDTi Advanced Materials Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54.
About CDTi Advanced Materials
CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its catalyst products include synergized- platinum group metal (PGM) diesel oxidation catalysts, zero-PGM catalysts, selective catalytic reduction catalysts, and base-metal activated rhodium support catalysts.
