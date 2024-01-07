4,573 Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Acquired by BluePath Capital Management LLC

BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,475,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,829 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,926,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,625,000 after buying an additional 4,250,679 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,502,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,649 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,372,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,528,000 after purchasing an additional 330,068 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,252,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,115 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.44.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.