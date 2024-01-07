Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,144,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 199,473 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.53% of CoStar Group worth $161,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP increased its stake in CoStar Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $81.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 13.31. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.12 and a 1-year high of $92.36. The company has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.41.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.65 million. Research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

