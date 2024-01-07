Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $142.59 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,543,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $142,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 50,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 254,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.20 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.01.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

