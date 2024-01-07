Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 307,726 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,492,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,726 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 2.38% of Parsons worth $134,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 1.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 19.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 18.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Parsons from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Parsons from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Parsons from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Parsons from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Parsons Price Performance

Parsons stock opened at $61.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.37 and its 200 day moving average is $56.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Parsons Co. has a 52-week low of $40.61 and a 52-week high of $64.63.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

