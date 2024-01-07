BluePath Capital Management LLC Makes New $81,000 Investment in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 4.0% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 1.2% during the second quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 3.9% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.83. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $36.48 and a 12 month high of $44.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $123.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.34 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 81.59% and a return on equity of 14.77%. Analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 58.30%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

