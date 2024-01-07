BluePath Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,384 AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT)

BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC owned about 1.20% of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF during the first quarter worth $313,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000.

AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SENT stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average of $22.45. AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $25.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.67.

AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (SENT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses data analytics to invest in US-listed stocks with near-term revenue upside potential while hedging overall market exposure. SENT was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

