BluePath Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 295,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,776,000 after purchasing an additional 61,468 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth $2,563,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% during the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 121,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 11.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth about $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

TAP stock opened at $61.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $48.49 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.61%.

TAP has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

