BluePath Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207,421 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,211,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,939,000 after acquiring an additional 36,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,427,000 after acquiring an additional 301,825 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,408,000 after acquiring an additional 200,515 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,384,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,340,000 after purchasing an additional 58,279 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $257.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.21. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $208.93 and a one year high of $263.59.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

