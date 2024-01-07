BluePath Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 215,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,701,000 after buying an additional 21,827 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 39,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 622.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $125.79 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.16 and a 52-week high of $129.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $70.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,419 shares of company stock worth $10,110,657. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

