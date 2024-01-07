BluePath Capital Management LLC Makes New $130,000 Investment in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,533,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $34,664,565.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $34,664,565.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 636,009 shares of company stock valued at $76,313,890 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $122.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 2.56. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $130.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.64.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

