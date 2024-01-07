BluePath Capital Management LLC Invests $133,000 in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 391.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Qorvo during the second quarter worth $409,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Qorvo by 49.2% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 657,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,067,000 after purchasing an additional 216,857 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Qorvo by 91,166.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,613,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

QRVO stock opened at $103.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.79. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.62 and a 1-year high of $114.97.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.50. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Walden C. Rhines acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walden C. Rhines bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Summit Insights cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Qorvo from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.11.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

