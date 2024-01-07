Insider Selling: Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Director Sells $84,000.00 in Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 1.2 %

SMCI stock opened at $292.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $278.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $357.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.22). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,474,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,481,000 after purchasing an additional 105,502 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 197,980 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 11.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,035,000 after purchasing an additional 171,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,249,000 after purchasing an additional 53,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,337,000 after purchasing an additional 269,286 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile



Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

