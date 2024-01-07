Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Sells $64,440.00 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $15.98 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 266.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 98,784.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 306,971,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,869,000 after acquiring an additional 306,660,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 11.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,338,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,419,000 after buying an additional 18,756,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,052,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,788,000 after buying an additional 4,420,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,062,000 after buying an additional 312,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,863,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,496,000 after buying an additional 1,151,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.18.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

