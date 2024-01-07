Anshul Maheshwari Sells 1,470 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $30,752.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,080,846.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Anshul Maheshwari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 16th, Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,733 shares of SI-BONE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $30,483.47.

SI-BONE Stock Up 1.1 %

SIBN stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.27. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 9.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.08. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. The firm had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIBN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SI-BONE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,308,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,033,000 after buying an additional 155,121 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 605,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,868,000 after buying an additional 31,051 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 13.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 41.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 809,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,195,000 after buying an additional 237,400 shares during the period.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

