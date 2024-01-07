Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Insider Sells $23,702.57 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) insider James Michael Matlock sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $23,702.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,764.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

James Michael Matlock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 16th, James Michael Matlock sold 1,089 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $19,362.42.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $17.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.18. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Toast had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TOST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.32.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Toast by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 78.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast during the 1st quarter valued at $438,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Toast during the 1st quarter worth $2,427,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Toast in the 1st quarter worth $33,356,000. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

