Insider Selling: Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Sells $37,071.31 in Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 2,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $37,071.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,097,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,331,357.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Semrush alerts:

On Friday, December 15th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 61,364 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $719,799.72.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 150,582 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $1,803,972.36.

On Monday, December 11th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 18,478 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $213,051.34.

On Friday, December 8th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 4,600 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $52,946.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 43,228 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $499,283.40.

On Monday, December 4th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 106,077 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $1,184,880.09.

On Friday, December 1st, Oleg Shchegolev sold 56,376 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $631,974.96.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 90,097 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $996,472.82.

Semrush Trading Down 0.1 %

SEMR stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $14.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semrush

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.66 million. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cat Rock Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Semrush by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 8,457,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,943,000 after purchasing an additional 61,990 shares in the last quarter. Ancient Art L.P. raised its stake in shares of Semrush by 7.8% during the first quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 3,555,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,734,000 after purchasing an additional 257,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semrush by 139.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,396,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,368 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semrush by 15.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,958,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,165,000 after purchasing an additional 401,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Semrush by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SEMR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Semrush from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Semrush from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Semrush

About Semrush

(Get Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.