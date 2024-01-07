Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Sells $162,735.24 in Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $162,735.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,186 shares in the company, valued at $25,106,977.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, January 4th, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $166,457.76.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $160,623.96.

On Monday, December 4th, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $159,846.12.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $149,623.08.

On Monday, November 6th, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $151,512.12.

On Friday, October 6th, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $148,234.08.

NYSE JNPR opened at $29.91 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,989,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,139,088,000 after purchasing an additional 325,418 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 597,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,602,000 after purchasing an additional 286,264 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,382 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,047,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,491,000 after buying an additional 176,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

