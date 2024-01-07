Insider Selling: 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Insider Sells $21,332.50 in Stock

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) insider Laurence Denny sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $21,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,147 shares in the company, valued at $690,605.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

8X8 Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $6.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.32.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.94 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 18.85% and a negative net margin of 7.90%. On average, research analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on EGHT. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on 8X8 from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on 8X8 from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.86.

Read Our Latest Report on EGHT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 8X8

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in 8X8 by 10.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in 8X8 by 9.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in 8X8 by 2.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 123,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 832.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 8X8

(Get Free Report)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.