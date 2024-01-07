Insider Selling: Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CAO Sells 205 Shares of Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $18,562.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,126 shares in the company, valued at $373,609.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $89.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.96. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.30 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.93.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $912.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.98 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Cannonball Research upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Roku by 693.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Roku by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Featured Stories

