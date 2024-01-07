Insider Selling: Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN) SVP Sells $244,530.00 in Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 13,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $244,530.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,728.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Richard William Scalzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, Richard William Scalzo sold 2,376 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $28,559.52.

On Monday, December 11th, Richard William Scalzo sold 1,380 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $14,793.60.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Richard William Scalzo sold 1,872 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $22,482.72.

On Monday, December 4th, Richard William Scalzo sold 681 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $8,178.81.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of DYN stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $19.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics ( NYSE:DYN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DYN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

