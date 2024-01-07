Insider Selling: Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) CFO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,203,127.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anil Doradla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Anil Doradla sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $49,960.00.

Grid Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $12.42 on Friday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $14.23. The company has a market cap of $938.83 million, a P/E ratio of -77.63 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average is $11.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $77.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GDYN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Grid Dynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 161.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 108,330 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 4.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 239.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $642,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grid Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Further Reading

