Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) General Counsel Sells $29,945.58 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,945.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 383,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,663,639.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Toast Price Performance

TOST opened at $17.74 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.18.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 27.94% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOST. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Toast during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toast by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TOST shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Toast in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Toast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Toast

About Toast

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.