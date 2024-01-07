Insider Selling: Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) CFO Sells 2,004 Shares of Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 2,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.16.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 50.02% and a negative net margin of 244.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RCUS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.14.

Institutional Trading of Arcus Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth $36,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,493,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,664,000 after purchasing an additional 61,040 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 20.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 25,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 3.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 457,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

