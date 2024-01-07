Insider Selling: Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Director Sells $48,642.00 in Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $48,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $56,034.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $61,512.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of CORT stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.79. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.39. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $34.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CORT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

