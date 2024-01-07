Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Sells $43,740.00 in Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 1,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $43,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,722.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, November 8th, John Kenneth Paglia sold 1,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $35,250.00.

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $40.00 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The stock has a market cap of $797.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.47 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.66.

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 407.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 233.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 15.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 12.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Simulations Plus from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

