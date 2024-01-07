Brokerages Set Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Target Price at $41.56

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.56.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Xencor alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Xencor

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $941,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 312,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,549,603.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,385,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,396,000 after purchasing an additional 50,387 shares in the last quarter.

Xencor Price Performance

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $20.59 on Friday. Xencor has a one year low of $16.49 and a one year high of $38.20. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.18.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.37. Xencor had a negative net margin of 81.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $59.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xencor will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xencor

(Get Free Report

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.