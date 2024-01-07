Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Director Sells $100,980.00 in Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Todd Krasnow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, Todd Krasnow sold 4,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $208,760.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Todd Krasnow sold 18,894 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $967,561.74.

On Friday, November 24th, Todd Krasnow sold 51,106 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $2,694,308.32.

Symbotic Stock Down 3.9 %

Symbotic stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of -117.27 and a beta of 2.04. Symbotic Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $64.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.74 and a 200-day moving average of $42.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.89 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 105.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Symbotic during the third quarter worth $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Symbotic during the third quarter worth $351,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 4.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Symbotic during the third quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Symbotic during the third quarter worth $3,147,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

