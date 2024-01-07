Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.32.
Several analysts recently weighed in on RPAY shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Repay from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Repay in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Repay in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Repay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Repay from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,245,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,225,000 after purchasing an additional 53,746 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the third quarter worth about $8,492,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 10.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the third quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the third quarter worth about $1,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $8.06 on Friday. Repay has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $74.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.73 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 14.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. Research analysts expect that Repay will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.
Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.
