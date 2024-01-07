Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.32.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RPAY shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Repay from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Repay in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Repay in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Repay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Repay from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Get Repay alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RPAY

Insider Transactions at Repay

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repay

In other news, CAO Thomas Eugene Sullivan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at $742,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,245,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,225,000 after purchasing an additional 53,746 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the third quarter worth about $8,492,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 10.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the third quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the third quarter worth about $1,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Repay Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $8.06 on Friday. Repay has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $74.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.73 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 14.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. Research analysts expect that Repay will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Repay

(Get Free Report

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.