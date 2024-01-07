Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Sells $105,833.70 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $105,833.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jolene Lau Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $103,362.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $87,569.32.

Smartsheet Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE SMAR opened at $44.28 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $34.78 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day moving average is $41.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.36 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 23.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 8.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,848,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,346,000 after buying an additional 1,256,379 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,307,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,430,000 after purchasing an additional 261,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,044,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,526,000 after purchasing an additional 130,431 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 5.7% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,493,000 after purchasing an additional 344,040 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Smartsheet by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,557,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,118,000 after purchasing an additional 126,103 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMAR. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

