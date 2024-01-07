Brokerages Set Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Target Price at $131.94

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.94.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CE. Piper Sandler raised shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CE
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese
Celanese Stock Up 0.3 %
CE opened at $150.13 on Friday. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $97.12 and a fifty-two week high of $159.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.71 and its 200 day moving average is $126.92.
Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Celanese Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.
Celanese Company Profile
Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Celanese
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.