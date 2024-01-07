Brokerages Set Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Target Price at $131.94

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.94.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CE. Piper Sandler raised shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Celanese by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Celanese by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 1,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Celanese by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,722,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,596,947,000 after acquiring an additional 323,862 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CE opened at $150.13 on Friday. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $97.12 and a fifty-two week high of $159.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.71 and its 200 day moving average is $126.92.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

