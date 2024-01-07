Gary B. Smith Sells 4,166 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $187,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ciena Stock Performance

NYSE:CIEN opened at $46.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $54.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Ciena in the first quarter valued at $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 63.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ciena in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ciena in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CIEN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

