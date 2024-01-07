Brokerages Set Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Target Price at $38.47

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.84.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $44.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $55.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 30.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

