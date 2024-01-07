UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.86.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UBS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

NYSE UBS opened at $29.92 on Friday. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.77.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.30). UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 52.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,182,724,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,432,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,271,454,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,056,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900,050 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,848,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,603,000. 36.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

