Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) President Sells $80,273.04 in Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFTGet Free Report) President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $80,273.04. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 639,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,057,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, December 14th, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $85,035.00.
  • On Friday, December 1st, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $70,862.50.

Lyft Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $12.81 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. Lyft had a negative net margin of 20.72% and a negative return on equity of 170.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $73,660,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,942,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Lyft by 2,804.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,235,135 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,990,000 after buying an additional 3,123,735 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $24,854,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,430 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Lyft from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

